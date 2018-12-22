Jesse Lingard reveals his football firsts, getting a clip from Sir Alex Ferguson and more...

0:26 Jesse Lingard recalls his first telling off from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Jesse Lingard recalls his first telling off from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard opens up to Soccer AM's Tubes about his first heroes, Sir Alex Ferguson and how he ended up at Machester United

Ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge of the club when they travel to Cardiff this afternoon, at 5.30pm, Lingard spent some time with Tubes to discuss his football firsts - including how he found out about his first England call-up in 2015.

He reveals where he could have ended up instead of at United, with a number of clubs in the north west courting him as a youngster, and when he first set foot in the Old Trafford dressing room...

First memory

I had a little ladybird ball in the back garden, I think I was about one. I started off early. I first realised I was good at football when I started getting scouted by United, Liverpool, Everton, clubs like that had a lot of interest at an early age and you kind of know then you're on the right path. I was about six-years-old, and had to sign a contract at nine.

First hero

Paul Scholes was the main figure for me growing up. His attitude, he's humble off the pitch, you didn't hear much about him, but on the pitch he was loud, aggressive, liked to tackle and I learned off him.

United legend Paul Scholes was Lingard's first hero

First manager

Nigel Pearson when I went to Leicester on loan, my first loan spell. He was good with me, my first loan spell he built me up, he was putting me on in a lot of the games, getting me used to the level of the Championship at the time and the way they play.

First goal

For Birmingham I scored four on my debut. It's not bad. First one was a tap-in, it set me up nice for the day, and I think I got a hat-trick in 13 minutes. So obviously I was cruising, then got one in the second half and came off!

Lingard had a dream debut for Birmingham

First celebration

In one of the reserve games I played with tape on my fingers like Michael Jackson, and then scored and did a move like him. I played with actual white tape on my fingers in case I scored.

First call-up

The France game, I was on the bench, I didn't come on but the experience at that time, the first England call-up, my family was proud, they came, all my friends.

I was at home and Wayne Rooney text me, and said I think you're going to be in the squad. I was panicking, just like 'oh my gosh' - my mum was there and I told her, then the liaison woman text me saying to make my way down the next day.

Lingard with former United team-mates Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba after his first England call-up

First telling off

You don't really get told off. Sir Alex used to just clip me, randomly in the corridor, round the ear, a drive-by clip. I was only young! Small head.

First wow

When I was about 10-years-old I got invited into the changing room for a West Ham v United game. I met Sir Alex, David Beckham, Solskjaer, Jaap Stam, at that time big stars - coming through the ranks you always look up to players like that and to finally meet them, I stood there with my mouth open.