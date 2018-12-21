Man Utd’s squad boisterous in wake of Jose Mourinho departure

Manchester United players were pleased to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s first team squad were loud and proud in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure from the club, writes James Cooper.

New caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who spent 11 years at Old Trafford as a player, was met with a rowdy and boisterous dressing room on his first day back at the club, something not seen for many months at the training ground.

Mourinho's exit on Tuesday followed a meeting between the club's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and the first team squad on Monday.

Solskjaer takes his team to Cardiff on Saturday

The meeting allowed Woodward to find out first hand just how difficult conditions had become behind the scenes under Mourinho.

His replacement, Solskjær, has told the players he has inherited that they now have a fresh start and a clean slate, another reason for the feeling of relief that has swept through the Aon Training Complex.

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties on Tuesday

He even presented United's longest serving employee, Carrington receptionist Kath Phipps, with a Norwegian chocolate bar as he returned to the club eight years and 42 days after Sir Alex Ferguson gave him his blessing to start a career in management after a stint in his coaching staff.

In his first press conference on Friday, Solskjær revealed he has taken advice from "mentor" Ferguson since taking over as caretaker manager.

Solskjaer: Sir Alex Ferguson my mentor

"He's been my mentor. I didn't understand early on he would be my mentor. Ever since my injury in 2003, I was making all the notes what he did in certain situations," he said.

"I've already been in touch with him - there's no one better to get advice from."

Solskjær was also a surprise guest at United's staff Christmas party on Thursday night.

The new interim boss rushed straight from Carrington to Old Trafford where he received a rapturous reception.

After being brought back to the club by Woodward, Solskjær engaged in a Q&A with him in front of assembled guests and spoke about the club being a family and making football at United fun again.

Solskjær now faces a return to the only British club he has managed, Cardiff City, this weekend as he embarks on his interim stint at United.