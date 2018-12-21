LISTEN: FNF podcast - Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse the big talking points from Friday Night Football.

Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League after goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk inspired them to a deserved 2-0 win at Wolves.

Neville and Carragher analysed Liverpool's win, talking about Jurgen Klopp's side's defensive improvements while praising the performance of Van Dijk.

There was also reaction from the Dutchman plus the two managers, Klopp and Nuno Espirito Santo.

