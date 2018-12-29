January transfer window 2019: When does it open and close?

The January transfer window will soon be open for clubs to do business.

From key dates and timings at home and around Europe, to what it all means for Premier League and EFL clubs, here's all you need to know...

When does the window open?

Like last January, the window in England and Scotland will open at one minute past midnight on January 1.

Will interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be able to bring in reinforcements?

When does it close?

Deadline Day is January 31 and the window will close at 11pm.

Anything new to note?

Premier League clubs have agreed that no new players registered at the start of the window will be eligible to play in Matchweek 21, between January 1-3, so you may have to wait to see your new signing in action.

0:41 Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club will be on the hunt for players who can improve their squad Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club will be on the hunt for players who can improve their squad

What about loans?

FIFA ordered the emergency loan window to be scrapped back in 2016 but free agents can still join clubs outside the window and there is special dispensation should clubs suffer a goalkeeping crisis, though all professional goalkeepers must be unavailable.

Sky Bet EFL clubs are allowed to have eight players on loan, but can only pick a maximum of five loanees in their match squad. They can also only sign a maximum of four players from a specific club - of which no more than two can be over the age of 23.

Marcelo Bielsa make look to strengthen his promotion-chasing Leeds side

What about dates around Europe?

The window in France and Germany familiarly runs from January 1-31, but it opens a day later - on January 2 - in Spain. Clubs have less time to do deals in Italy - the window there opens on January 3 and closes on January 18.

