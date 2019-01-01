Tuesday's Liverpool transfer news: Adrien Rabiot and Dominic Solanke

Adrien Rabiot was a substitute in PSG's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League

We round up the latest Liverpool transfer news from Tuesday, January 1 featuring Adrien Rabiot and Dominic Solanke.

According to L'Equipe, Jurgen Klopp's side have held a series of meetings about Rabiot joining the club, with just six months left on the Frenchman's contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are also interested in acquiring the services of the 23-year-old, who has won four league titles with the French champions, but Tottenham were dealt a blow in their pursuit with ESPN reporting the player deemed the London side as "below" his desired tier of club.

Dominic Solanke has scored one goal in 27 appearances for Liverpool

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke could be headed to Germany with the Liverpool Echo reporting Stuttgart are interested in making a bid for the striker.

The 21-year-old is seen as a possible solution to the Bundesliga team's lack of goals, with Markus Weinzierl's side scoring just 12 times in 17 matches this term.

Solanke has not played any Premier League football so far this season and The Daily Mail have also suggested he could be close to signing for Crystal Palace.