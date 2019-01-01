Aitor Karanka thanks the Nottingham Forest fans for their backing

2:10 After days of speculation surrounding Aitor Karanka's job, he says Nottingham Forest's 4-2 victory over Championship leaders Leeds United did all his talking for him After days of speculation surrounding Aitor Karanka's job, he says Nottingham Forest's 4-2 victory over Championship leaders Leeds United did all his talking for him

Aitor Karanka has thanked the Nottingham Forest fans for backing him after his team's five-game winless run came to an end against Leeds.

Karanka has been under pressure at Forest with his team outside the play-off places, but his side responded on New Year's Day with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds.

With fans singing his name in the opening minutes of the game at the City Ground, Karanka says he is grateful for the encouragement he has had from the club's supporters.

"[The fans' support is] Nothing new since I arrived here," he told Sky Sports.

"They are supporting me. Last season was a difficult season because the last game we were playing for nothing, but they understood there is a problem behind [the scenes].

"In the worst moment they were with me so the only thing I can say is thanks so much again."

Karanka says he does not need an official show of support from the club's owners for him to continue to do his job.

3:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds

He said: "I don't care about statements. I care about my job, my players and the things that are in my hands."

Forest rallied from 2-1 down and scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to turn the game around and Karanka was delighted with the display from his players.

He added: "I didn't have any doubts. We've competed against every single top team this season.

"We've always had a good reaction after a bad defeat so I was full of confidence because when you have a group of players like I have here you can fully trust them."