Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Tim Dittmer makes hilarious gaffe in Star Sixes

Watch as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Tim Dittmer made an hilarious gaffe at Star Sixes in Glasgow.

With the score locked at 2-2 in the legends event clash between Republic of Ireland and Wales, former Liverpool defender Phil Babb rolled the ball back to his goalkeeper, and turned away, thinking all was well.

Dittmer, who is head of goalkeeping at the FA, stuck out a foot to control but, somewhat embarrassingly, let it roll under his foot.

The gaffe mattered little though, as Ireland ran out 4-3 winners, with Dittmer making a wonder save to preserve the victory.

