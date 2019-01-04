Star Sixes round-up: England on top after day one in Glasgow

Joe Cole featured for England on day one of the Fansbet Star Sixes

England lead the way after day one of the Fansbet Star Sixes in Glasgow following a 6-1 win over Wales and a 1-1 draw with the Rest of the World.

They currently top the standings on goals scored from the Rest of the World, who put out a major statement of intent in the opening game of the night as Robert Pires scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland.

England, featuring the likes of Michael Owen, Joe Cole, Emile Heskey and David James, followed with a big win of their own, coming from a goal down to thrash Wales 6-1.

Hosts Scotland then made their first appearance at the SSE Hydro in the third match of the evening and they delighted the home crowd with a 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland, who had Stephen Hunt sent off.

Star Sixes results fter day one in Glasgow

Then came the big game of the night as England took on the Rest of the World. Cole gave England an early advantage, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were pegged back three minutes from time by Gaizka Mendieta's strike.

Republic of Ireland picked up their first win of the night with a dramatic 4-3 win over Wales. The game featured a shocking own goal from former Liverpool defender Phil Babb as goalkeeper Tim Dittmer totally missed his kick.

Star Sixes standings after day one in Glasgow

Dittmer did atone for his error though making two superb saves late on to deny Andy Legg and Jack Collison as Republic of Ireland held on for victory.

In the final game of the night, there was disappointment for the Scottish fans as Scotland were easily beaten 4-1 by Northern Ireland.

Saturday fixtures for the Star Sixes

The FansBet Star Sixes action continues on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.45pm.