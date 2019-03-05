Ander Herrera says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get Manchester United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost just once since taking the Manchester United job

Ander Herrera says caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has "the affection of all" the Manchester United players, and that he should be given the job on a full-time basis.

Solskjaer was appointed as United manager until the end of the season when he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

He is due to return to Norwegian side Molde in May, but has been hugely impressive at Old Trafford, leading United to 13 wins from his 16 games in charge.

Herrera has been so impressed by Solskjaer that he now believes he is the best man for the job in the long-term, telling FourFourTwo: "If I was sporting director of a club tomorrow, I would sign Ole. But I respect the people that take the decisions and I'm not going to say what they should do.

"Ole has a quality that is difficult to have in football, which is to have the affection of all the players - the players who play and the ones who don't play as much.

"I don't know how he did it, but he had that click with players who can change games. He's clicked with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard."

Solskjaer's predecessor Mourinho left United after a run of just two wins in eight games, culminating in a 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool.

The end of his tenure at the club saw his relationship with some players sour, but Herrera insists he remains on good terms with Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho is yet to take another job in football management after leaving United in December

He said: "The only thing I can say is thank you to him because he improved me as a player. He did everything for the club to try to win.

"I became player of the year under him. He did good things for me. I have a good relationship with him and, of course, I spoke to him when he left.

"He texted me a very nice message - something private between me and him. I have so much respect for him."