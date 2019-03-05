PSG's Edinson Cavani trains ahead of Manchester United Champions League second leg

0:44 Thomas Tuchel has warned PSG they are facing a team in the Champions League managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who embodies the spirit of Man Utd Thomas Tuchel has warned PSG they are facing a team in the Champions League managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who embodies the spirit of Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a boost by Edinson Cavani's return to training on the eve of their Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders are still without star forward Neymar due to a metatarsal injury, but fellow striker Cavani could be involved after coming through the last two sessions with his team-mates at the club's Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

Cavani has missed PSG's last seven matches after picking up a hip injury against Bordeaux last month.

"He took part in the last two training sessions in full, but we are going to wait until tomorrow," PSG boss Thomas Tuchel told a news conference on Tuesday.

Presnel Kimpembe celebrates PSG's opener at Old Trafford

"We have decided to wait and make a decision on his participation in the game tomorrow."

Tuchel's side hold a 2-0 advantage in their round-of-16 tie with United ahead of the return leg at the Parc des Princes.

The German's United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said scoring the first goal would be crucial for United to overturn the deficit - a scenario that Tuchel did not rule out.

"Our goal will also be to score the first goal," he said.

Tuchel hints PSG will play with attacking intent against United

"But we have to play with calmness and confidence, be aggressive and compact. We also have to be careful but not scared. They might score first, but we have to be ready to react if that happens."

PSG, who have never won Europe's elite club competition nor reached the final, go in search of a fifth quarter-final appearance in seven seasons.