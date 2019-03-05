Romelu Lukaku appears to deny Paul Pogba bust-up at Manchester United

0:27 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku speaks out on racism and discrimination he has received from some media outlets Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku speaks out on racism and discrimination he has received from some media outlets

Romelu Lukaku appears to have denied claims of a dressing room bust-up with team-mate Paul Pogba following Manchester United's win over Southampton.

Lukaku scored twice in the 3-2 Premier League victory at Old Trafford on Saturday, and had the chance for a hat-trick deep into stoppage time when United won a penalty, which regular taker Pogba saw saved.

A report later emerged claiming Lukaku had had a heated post-match row with Pogba over the missed spot-kick, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to have split the two players up.

Lukaku has now posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account which, while not specifically mentioning the incident, alludes to the fabrication of a story.

The post reads: "When the hate don't work they start telling lies..."

The comment comes after the Belgium international spoke on camera about the racism and discrimination he has received, both in the media and from football supporters.

Speaking to football video site OTRO, Lukaku said: "I'm a religious person and God always tells us to forgive. But I don't forget.

"That's why I don't give some media not even my attention, or not even a look. And you know, sometimes you pay the price.

"Even one reporter said: 'Oh thank God that the mother of Romelu Lukaku didn't have a third child.' Can you imagine?!

"There is one newspaper that everybody reads that... they're like, I can say y'all racist. Y'all know who you are."

Organisational psychologist and former NBA star John Amaechi was among the guests discussing the topic of racism and unconscious bias in the media on Monday night's edition of Tackling Racism on Sky Sports News.

Amaechi told the show that he believes something "more revolutionary" is needed to improve inclusion and representation in the sports media, which would help give fairer coverage to BAME footballers.

"The glacial pace of progress tells us we need to do something a little more revolutionary than waiting and hoping that we can put some posters up and maybe wear some laces that are different, and hope that change happens that way," he said.

"At some point, if the powers that be aren't actually willing to facilitate change, then you have to put in a process regulatory-wise."