Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have chance of an upset in Paris

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not think his side face 'mission impossible' in Paris on Wednesday.

Solskjaer says if 'nine or ten' of his players produce top-class displays, then they have the potential to cause a Champions League upset.

Paris Saint-Germain have the upper hand in the last-16 tie, having won 2-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford last month.

But Solskjaer believes that, if his side can score the opening goal in the Parc des Princes, it could be a nervy night for the French champions.

"It is never mission impossible," he said.

"Of course it is more difficult but we have got to get the first goal - and then anything can happen.

"Yes, it is a technical and tactical game, but it is also a mental game.

"Goals always change games. If we get the first one, we will be believing even more, and they might start doubting themselves.

"But it is important we get the first one."

Asked if the first leg result meant the pressure was off his team this week, Solskjaer added: "We will never approach any game as a lost cause.

"We put the pressure on ourselves that we can do this.

"I think the outside pressure is off, I think everyone expects us to go out and go out easily - but that does not happen with Manchester United and Manchester United players.

"We are hurt, I think our pride was hurt last time we played them.

"So, we are going to see players that are going to give their all.

"If we get nine or ten at least, playing up to the top standards, we have got a good chance.

"The players have been fantastic away from home.

"We've beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham away from home, which gives us belief we can do this as well."