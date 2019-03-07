Garry Monk confident Birmingham can overcome Aston Villa's 'Championship-best' attack

0:44 Garry Monk is anticipating a 'special' occasion when he takes charge of Birmingham in a home derby against Aston Villa for the first time on Sunday Garry Monk is anticipating a 'special' occasion when he takes charge of Birmingham in a home derby against Aston Villa for the first time on Sunday

Birmingham manager Garry Monk is confident the atmosphere at St Andrew's can help his side overcome the Sky Bet Championship's 'best attack' when his side face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Birmingham will be seeking a first home win over their local rivals for 14 years as the sides both attempt to keep alive their play-off hopes, live on Sky Sports.

Monk took charge of City just over a year ago, but his only Birmingham derby experience came in a 4-2 defeat at Villa Park earlier this season.

"We're all looking forward to it," Monk said on Thursday. "Everyone knows at the start of the season it's the first game you look for, home and away.

"I've been looking forward to it, St Andrew's. I enjoyed the Villa Park one even though I was disappointed with the result but this will be a special one I think.

"St Andrew's, packed house, a committed team - I'm sure that's what you're going to see."

Villa secured a 4-2 victory in the first derby of the season at Villa Park

Villa's attack boasts high-profile names such as on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and midfielder Jack Grealish, who have contributed to Villa scoring the third most goals in the division this season.

Despite that, Villa are 11th in the table, two points and three places behind Birmingham, who are four points back from Bristol City in the final play-off position.

"They were beaten play-off finalists last year," Monk said.

Garry Monk is wary of the threat Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham could pose Birmingham

"On paper, offensively especially, they have the best quality of players in the league without a doubt and we're going to have to be very good defensively.

"But we have our own strengths as well. We're at St Andrew's, let's not forget that, and we want to use that to our advantage."