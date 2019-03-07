Uche Ikpeazu signs Hearts contract extension until 2022

Uche Ikpeazu has scored four goals in 16 matches for Hearts this season

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has signed a contract extension at the club until 2022.

The 24-year-old, who signed on a free from Sky Bet League Two side Cambridge United in the summer, scored four times in his first 10 matches for Hearts this season before missing four months with injury.

Ikpeazu returned to action for Craig Levein's side in February but has yet to add to his tally of goals.

Speaking to HeartsTV, Uche said: "This club has given me a great platform to improve. I love the club, the fans, the city and my teammates as well.

"I genuinely think I'm improving and getting back to my best. I feel I'm back playing really good now.

"I feel confident and it's just the goals to come, really. Now is the right time to extend my contract here because I feel the love from the management, the staff and the fans."