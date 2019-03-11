Aaron Ramsey says Arsenal are a 'work in process' after Man Utd win

Aaron Ramsey believes Arsenal still have work to do under Unai Emery even after his side beat Manchester United 2-0 to move back into the top four.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were enough for Arsenal to inflict a first domestic defeat on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as they picked up their ninth successive home win.

The result means Arsenal climbed back above United and into the top four, and are now just one point behind Tottenham in third, having been ten points adrift 16 days ago. Ramsey, nonetheless, is calling for caution.

"We have had a new manager come in with new ideas and it has been a season of trying to adapt to certain things that he wants from us and sometimes it has come off and sometimes it hasn't - it is a work in process," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"I am just happy we won the game and we have put ourselves in a great position to finish off the season and hopefully nick a top-four spot."

Aubameyang's second-half penalty came just one week after Aubameyang saw his last-gasp penalty against Tottenham saved, costing Arsenal a valuable victory, and Ramsey praised the character of his team-mate for not shirking responsibility.

"It took a lot of courage for him to do that but he is a confident guy," Ramsey added. "He was in bits after the last game after he missed the penalty.

"He showed great character today to step up and slot that one away so calmly. The boys are buzzing for him and we are delighted to have come away with the win."