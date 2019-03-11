Should Arsenal's penalty have been given? Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp discuss

Arsenal were awarded the spot kick in 68th minute after Fred was penalised for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted to seal a 2-0 win against Manchester United.

But there was some debate over the awarding of the penalty by referee Jon Moss - which you can watch above, including an angle from the view of the official - and the Sky Sports pundits had their say...

Jamie Carragher

Yes, I think they were unlucky. I don't think it was a penalty. I'm just thinking of reasons why the referee gave it and I think at the last minute, it looks like Fred has put an arm into the back of him and knocked him over.

It's a soft penalty, there's no doubt about that, but in terms of what the referee sees, I think he believes Fred fell into the back of him.

Gary Neville

Lacazette just had that yard where he drove inside Fred, got the wrong side of him from the point of view where you can't make a tackle. It's a little bit clumsy and I think it is soft. Lacazette just feels that little touch and drives in there and Fred gets a little too close to him.

Graeme Souness

I think it is more about the two thighs coming together and knocking him off his stride. I think the first connection that causes both of them to fall is the right thigh meeting the left thigh - that's knocked him off track - then both of them go. Fred is now falling and then the elbow comes afterwards.

Jamie Redknapp

We've got a true view. I was wondering if his vision was slightly impeded, but it's not, he's got a good view of this one. He can see through the gap, he can see the players are coming together - I think that is extremely harsh. I'm not sure that's a penalty.