Pep Guardiola says Man City-Tottenham Champions League tie 'is 50/50'

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Tottenham is 50/50, but is relaxed ahead of the game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is relaxed about the prospect of facing Tottenham three times in 12 days, and says their Champions League tie is "50/50".

City were drawn to play their Premier League rivals in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

The first leg will take place at Spurs' new stadium on April 9, with the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on April 17, before a Premier League clash between the pair in Manchester just three days later.

That is not something that concerns Guardiola, however, who said: "It happens. It's a pleasure to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

City were beaten by Premier League opposition at the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, with Liverpool beating them 5-1 on aggregate

"We know each other quite well. We have a lot of respect. It's 50/50. We'll try to get in the best condition possible and try to do a good two games.

"Every team has their strengths and weaknesses, and it's the same with us. All I'm concerned with is Tottenham.

"Huge respect and I know them quite well. It's hard, but if you talk about any other team in the Champions League it would be the same."

Khaldoon Al Mubarak [left], the City chairman, and Pep Guardiola, who says he is not the right person to discuss the club's off-field conduct

Guardiola was also once again asked about City's conduct away from the pitch, with newspaper reports on Friday saying they will be hit with a two-window transfer ban by FIFA in the near future.

While he insisted he would be happy to work with his current squad if a transfer ban was imposed on his side, Guardiola said he was "not even the right guy" to discuss the issue.

"I cannot say something every press conference. I was clear in my opinion. The club have made their statement. I'm not giving any comments," he added.