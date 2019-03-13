Bernardo Silva extends Manchester City contract until summer of 2025

Bernardo Silva has committed his future to Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him at Manchester City until 2025.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that the Portugal international - signed from Monaco in 2017 for £43m - was set to be rewarded for his consistent performances with a new deal.

Silva has become a mainstay in City's line-up this season, racking up 40 appearances so far this term, scoring nine goals and contributing 10 assists.

"It's an honour to extend my deal with Manchester City," Silva said.

"This club offers everything a player needs to fulfil their ambitions and there's nowhere else I want to be.

"As soon as I heard City wanted me to stay longer, my mind was made up. I love the club, the manager (Pep Guardiola), the players and the fans.

"The style of football we play here excites me, and I am determined to win more trophies. City gives me the best chance of doing that."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Bernardo is an exceptional talent, so offering him a new deal and ensuring he spends the best years of his career with us was a very easy decision.

"Under the guidance of Pep and the backroom staff we have here, we expect to see him develop into one of the world's best players over the coming years."

Silva previously won league titles in Portugal with Benfica and then in France with Monaco before making the move to England.

The 24-year-old has also won 33 international caps as a regular in Portugal's side and is expected to be included in the squad for his country's Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Ukraine and Serbia later this month.