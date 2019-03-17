VAR debate nearly as bad as Brexit, says David Moyes

Moyes believes people in the UK are not totally convinced by VAR

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes has compared the debate around Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to Brexit.

There was fresh controversy surrounding the implementation of VAR in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following two controversial decisions in Swansea's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium - where VAR was not in place.

Later in the day at Molineux, where VAR was in place, Victor Lindelof had a red card controversially reversed after referee Martin Atkinson referred the decision to VAR during Wolves' 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it is the authorities' responsibility to ensure there is VAR at matches, after his side's 3-2 win over Swansea.

Moyes feels the uncertainty and division the new technology is causing is comparable to Britain's drawn out departure from the European Union.

"I don't think everybody in the UK is totally convinced by VAR," Moyes told BeIN SPORTS. "I think we are taking too long to make the decisions, I don't think we are quite sure when it comes around.

"I think it's quite easy when you see mistakes, it's easy to say 'let's get VAR in and let's make the decisions'.

"But I think we've seen a lot of decisions in VAR that we don't believe are correct. It's nearly as bad as Brexit at the moment."