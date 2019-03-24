Euro Paper Talk: Manchester City ready to offer £85m for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer £85m for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's European newspapers...

Papers: United want Hudson-Odoi

Hazard denies Real agreement

Spain

Manchester City are ready to offer £85m for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in European football, also attracting interest from Manchester United, and is yet to sign a new contract at the San Siro. Real Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. (AS)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer. The Belgian is reportedly keen to work under Zinedine Zidane and it is now down to Real president Florentino Perez to convince the Blues to part company with their star player. The deal is worth £98m and would see Hazard earn almost £14m-a-year in the Spanish capital. (OK Diario)

Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's agent offered Coutinho to United several weeks ago but the Premier League side have no interest. (Sport)

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Juventus are considering alternative targets to Matthijs de Ligt, with Barcelona now in pole position to sign the Ajax defender. Barca president Josep Bartomeu is set to speak with the Dutch club on Tuesday over a potential move for the 19-year-old, who could join fellow Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong to the Camp Nou. Juventus have now turned their attention to Benfica's Ruben Dias. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich are poised to make their first offer for Barcelona target Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker has emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties thanks to his scintillating form with Eintracht Frankfurt. Barca have expressed an interest but Bayern hope to steal a march on the La Liga giants and swoop for the 21-year-old, who is loan at Eintracht from Benfica. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

United, meanwhile, have set their sights on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. However, it will take a world record bid for a defender if the Red Devils are to get their man as the Italian club have slapped a £128m price tag on the Senegal international's head. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan rivals Inter and AC are set to battle for PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. The Dutch international is enjoying a fine season, having scored 12 goals and notched 13 assists for the Eredivisie leaders. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are considering a move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas. While the Greek centre-back would not come cheap, Juve have a strong relationship with Mino Raiola, the player's agent. Atletico Madrid are the club most likely to challenge the Bianconeri for the 27-year-old's signature. (Calciomercato)

Kostas Manolas is a reported target for Juevntus

France

Real Madrid must pay Kylian Mbappe a salary of £12.8m if they are to sign the French star from Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe is Real's top summer target following the return of Zidane as coach. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich have held talks with Lille winger Nicolas Pepe but are yet to make a concrete offer. The Ivorian, valued at approximately £70m, is being courted by a host of Europe's top clubs after scoring 17 goals in Ligue 1 this term, a haul surpassed only by Mbappe. (AZ)

Portugal

Hulk has opened the door for a potential return to Porto. The 32-year-old striker left the Portuguese side in 2012 to join Zenit Saint Petersburg and has played for Shanghai SIPG since 2016. "You never know what can happen, but you can keep the No.12 shirt free," the Brazilian said. (O Jogo)