Eden Hazard denies he has agreed five-year Real Madrid deal
Last Updated: 24/03/19 9:52am
Chelsea's Eden Hazard has denied reports that he has agreed a lucrative five-year deal with Real Madrid.
Papers: United want Hudson-Odoi
Deschamps: Giroud wants more at Chelsea
Hazard's Chelsea deal comes to an end after next season and reports emerged this week stating that he had agreed to join Real - after speaking directly to their head coach Zinedine Zidane.
Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium and, when asked about the Real link on Saturday, he smiled and said: "There's nothing in the reports.
"I'm only focused on tomorrow's game against Cyprus.
"That's all I'm thinking about."
Sky Sports News understands that Chelsea rejected a bid of around £60m for Hazard earlier this month.
The Belgian has turned down offers of a new deal at Chelsea so far - but with the spectre of a transfer ban hanging over the London club, they may be reluctant to sell their prize asset.
If they are unable to sign Hazard, Real are planning a move for West Ham's Felipe Anderson.
Hazard was in good form for Belgium on Thursday night, scoring twice as they began their Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 3-1 defeat of Russia.
Watch Belgium's European Qualifier away to Cyprus live on Sky Sports Football via the red button at 7.45pm on Sunday.