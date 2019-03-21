European paper round-up: Maurizio Sarri wanted by Roma

Maurizio Sarri is under pressure at Chelsea

All the news from Europe's papers, including Maurizio Sarri potentially returning to Italy and more on Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United.

The international break is the ideal opportunity for clubs across Europe to hone transfer strategies and finalise plans for the summer.

It's why the rumour mill has, once again, begun to turn in earnest. So our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini are the two leading candidates to take charge at Roma this summer. Sarri is the club's preferred choice but, even if he is sacked by the Blues, an appointment could prove problematic. (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia forward Rodrigo, whose contract contains a £100m buyout clause, is on the list of candidates to replace Mauro Icardi, should the Argentine leave Inter this summer. Icardi hasn't played for the Italian club since February after being stripped of the captaincy. (Corriere dello Sport)

However, Icardi is expected to return to Inter training today after he and the club president, Steven Zhang, held talks on Sunday. (Sport Mediaset)

Spain

Real Madrid may use Gareth Bale as a makeweight if they launch a move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The French midfielder this week called Real "a dream club" which could trigger a summer transfer. United's interest in Bale, meanwhile, has lasted several years. (AS)

With Manchester City transfer target Saul expected to leave, Atletico Madrid are weighing up a move for Adrien Rabiot, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season. (AS)

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale has been linked with Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias. The 21-year-old has established himself in the Eagles' first team this season and has a buyout clause of £50m in his contract. (AS)

Barcelona expect to complete the sale of Andre Gomes in the coming weeks. The Portuguese midfielder is on loan at Everton, who are favourites to secure his signature. There is, though, serious interest from another unnamed club. (Sport)

Andre Gomes celebrates scoring for Everton

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will all make last-ditch attempts to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch star is expected to join Barcelona this summer but a deal has not yet been confirmed. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Bayern Munich continue to hold talks with Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez regarding a summer move to the Allianz Arena. The French World Cup winner has been offered a five-year deal and the Bundesliga champions may trigger his £70m buyout clause. (RMC)

Germany

Augsburg full-back Philipp Max is wanted by Borussia Dortmund as a long-term replacement for Marcel Schmelzer. The 25-year-old would cost around £20m but is also being watched by Roma. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches admits he is not happy at the club due to a lack of game time. The Portugal international has made just six starts this term under Niko Kovac. "I want to play more and maybe at another club. I have to worry about that." (Kicker)