Reiss Nelson out of England U21s' game vs Germany U21s

Reiss Nelson has returned to Germany for treatment

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is out of England U21s' clash with Germany at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on Tuesday due to a thigh injury.

His loan club Hoffenheim say he has returned to the Bundesliga club for treatment.

Nelson started for England U21s against Poland U21s at Ashton Gate last Thursday and set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin to put England ahead after 13 minutes.

Poland equalised with a stunning 30-yard free-kick from Sebastian Szymanski after 34 minutes.

The 1-1 draw extended England's unbeaten run to 19 games as they prepare for the European Championships in the summer.

Nelson, 19, has impressed on his season-long loan at Hoffenheim, scoring six goals in his first four months.