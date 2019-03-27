Harry Kane plans to end sporting career as NFL kicker

Harry Kane says he would like to try out a career as a kicker in the NFL when he retires from football

Harry Kane has revealed his plans to swap football for American football, and end his sporting career as a kicker in the NFL.

The England captain has made no secret of his passion for the US sport - he attended the Super Bowl in February and named his pet dogs after quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

In an interview with ESPN, Kane insisted he has a genuine wish to move across the pond and start over as a kicker, the player responsible for kicking the ball for field goals and extra points.

However, he insisted that his move would not be motivated by money - kickers are among the lowest-paid players in the NFL - but purely by the drive to succeed in different disciplines.

"That's real, [it's] something that in 10 or 12 years, I definitely want to try," he said.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup, and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane said his motivation derives by watching sporting greats such as Brady, who he listed as one of his idols and who he witnessed last month lifting his sixth Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots.

The two met for the first time at the Patriots' team party after the game in Atlanta, and Kane says it is the similarities between him and Brady that gives him the hunger to follow in his footsteps.

"I've started watching him on YouTube," Kane said.

"Not many people thought he'd become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever. We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger, maybe not being the best athletes as kids.

"It was quite a big inspiration. At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

Spurs agreed to host two NFL matches in their new 62,000-seater home, which hosted its first game on Sunday, as part of the 2019 season.