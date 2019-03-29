FA names Mark Bullingham as Martin Glenn's replacement

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham

The Football Association has named Mark Bullingham as the successor to outgoing Chief Executive Martin Glenn.

Glenn will step down at the end of this season after four years in charge.

Bullingham steps up from his previous role within the FA as chief commercial and football development officer.

Glenn has presided over a successful period for England's teams on the pitch and helped kickstart the growth of the women's game.

But he has also found himself dealing with controversy including the Eni Aluko affair and the departure of manager Sam Allardyce after just one game in charge.

His resignation was announced two months after the proposed sale of Wembley stadium fell through after objections from the FA council.

More to follow...