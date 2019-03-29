Liverpool vs Tottenham: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side for the chance to win £1,000!

Title-chasing Liverpool welcome Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham to Anfield in this Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up.

All four of these players have the capacity to post a hefty points haul from this blockbuster fixture. Take a look at the contenders and select your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team…

Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has dominated in Sky Sports Six-a-Side this campaign. With his 2370 Six-a-Side points, he is comfortably No 1 in the Premier League - no other player has surpassed the 2000 mark for points as of yet, which is a testament to how well van Dijk has performed this term.

Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool's rock at the back this season

The Dutch defender has averaged 76.45 points throughout the year, and has helped Liverpool to keep 16 clean sheets, accounting for 400 Six-a-Side points - he provides the unique option of Elite Player choice.

Van Dijk is the obvious frontrunner of choice as 49.6 per cent of Six-a-Side competitors are hoping he can claim his 17th clean sheet against Tottenham.

Mohamed Salah

Salah has had his fair share of critics this campaign, especially more recently with only one goal in his last eight Premier League matches, though he has contributed to 25 goals this term through his 17 strikes and eight assists for Liverpool.

Liverpool will need Salah to return to his best at Tottenham on Sunday

On top of this, Salah has created 56 chances for his Liverpool colleagues, which is more than any other Elite Player - he is seventh in Sky Sports Six-a-Side as far as chances created are concerned and this has contributed to 392 of his 1466.5 points thus far.

Salah has registered 33 shots on target during 2018/19, bettered by no other player in the Premier League. Despite this, only 20.7 per cent of Six-a-Side competitors have backed the Golden Boot winner of last year to return to form in this fixture.

Harry Kane

Although the England talisman was out with an injury for four weeks, he is still in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot, which if he was to secure it would be his third in four campaigns - he is currently on 17 goals, the same as Mohamed Salah and one behind Sergio Aguero.

Harry Kane's battle against van Dijk will be pivotal for the outcome of the match

Since his return from injury, he has found the net three times in four matches, but goals is not his only source of points, having created 28 chances for Tottenham throughout the campaign.

Although the odds are stacked against Tottenham on Sunday, an impressive 26.1 per cent of Six-a-Side players have selected Kane as their Elite Player, putting him behind Virgil van Dijk. If he claims two goals like he did at Anfield last season, that percentage will be rewarded with a points haul that could put you ahead of the pack.

Christian Eriksen

This is perhaps the unique option of Elite Player choice, considering a mere 3.8 have recruited the Dane's services for Tottenham's trip to Anfield.

Christian Eriksen will be the creative spark for Tottenham

Eriksen's Six-a-Side points haul of 1229.5 is the fourth highest at Tottenham, slightly ahead of Harry Kane in that respect. He has created 14 chances for team-mates in his last six Premier League games, clocking up just under 100 points from that field.

The Tottenham playmaker can also provide a reliable source of Six-a-Side points for players due to his passing. His 547.5 from that field have come courtesy of his 1095 successful passes.