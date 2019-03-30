Euro Paper Talk: Eden Hazard's potential Real Madrid move down to Zinedine Zidane?

Could Zinedine Zidane hold the key to Eden Hazard's future?

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's European newspapers...

With the international break over, the focus across Europe turns back to club football and the closing stages of the 2018/19 season. Our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Eden Hazard's future hinges on Zinedine Zidane. The hierarchy at Real Madrid want to sign the Chelsea No 10 and the Belgium international is open to making the move. Chelsea are prepared to lose him having already signed Christian Pulisic but Zidane wants to weigh-up his options before giving the green light to make an official approach for the 28-year-old. The belief is that the Frenchman wants to back Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, who joins the club in the summer. (Marca)

Real Madrid are believed to be in talks with Mino Raiola as they attempt to find a way to bring Paul Pogba to the club when the transfer window opens. The La Liga side wanted to sign the World Cup-winner when he left Juventus but, at the time, club president Florentino Perez deemed the high fee the Italian champions wanted for him to be excessive. However, with Luka Modric coming to the end of his career, Pogba is once again on Real Madrid's summer wishlist. (Marca)

Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar, according to Marca

Barcelona lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic. The Serbia international, on loan from Benfica, has been in fine form this season, leading to many of Europe's elite showing an interest him. Barca or Real is reportedly his likely destination, with the La Liga leaders favourites having held talks with his agents already. He is viewed as a long-term Luis Suarez replacement. (Marca)

Italy

New Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his attacking options this summer and has lined up a move for Juventus winger Douglas Costa. However, the Red Devils are not the only team interested in the 28-year-old, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly keen. (Tuttosport)

Could Douglas Costa be on his way to Old Trafford?

Inter Milan have two midfielders on their summer wishlist. According to reports, Luciano Spalletti wants to add Barcelona duo Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal to his squad and the feeling is the La Liga leaders are open to selling for the right fee. (Calciomercato)

Juventus' hopes of signing Marcelo have been dashed after Zidane returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Serie A leaders had planned to reunite the Brazilian full-back with Cristiano Ronaldo and talks had been positive while Santiago Solari was in charge. However, the Real Madrid No 12 now wants to stay in Spain. (Calciomercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich could replace manager Niko Kovac in the summer, with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at the top of their wishlist. The ex-Real Madrid coach has been out of work since losing his United job in December. (SportBild)

Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse is stalling on a new contract and could become available on a free transfer this summer, with Tottenham and Inter Milan believed to be interested in the German's services. (Sky Germany)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are battling it out with Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Atletico Madrid to sign Bayer Leverkusen full-back Wendell. Atletico want him to replace the departing Lucas Hernandez while the Ligue 1 leaders believe he could be an upgrade on Juan Bernat. (Le10Sport)