Six arrested after Celtic's fiery win over Rangers at Parkhead

Three of the Old Firm arrests were for sectarian breaches of the peace

Police Scotland have confirmed six people were arrested during Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

After a fiery Old Firm encounter that saw Celtic beat Rangers 2-1, three arrests were made for sectarian breaches of the peace and another three for public order offences.

One of those public order offences was for being drunk and incapable, one was for resisting arrest and another was for attempting to enter the stadium with alcohol.

On the pitch, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos was dismissed early in the first-half for lashing out at Celtic captain Scott Brown.

And more trouble erupted at the end of the Parkhead encounter as Andy Halliday received his marching orders after reacting furiously to Brown allegedly celebrating in front of the travelling Rangers support.

On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent could also have been dismissed in the second period for the visitors after appearing to raise his arms towards Brown.

The result leaves Celtic 13 points clear of their city rivals after maintaining their unbeaten record at home in the league this season.