Trouble flares up after Celtic beat Rangers in Old Firm clash at Parkhead

1:32 There were ugly scenes after the final whistle in the Old Firm derby with Rangers' Andy Halliday and Celtic's Scott Brown were at the forefront of it. There were ugly scenes after the final whistle in the Old Firm derby with Rangers' Andy Halliday and Celtic's Scott Brown were at the forefront of it.

Watch as trouble erupted at the end of Celtic's fiery 2-1 victory over Rangers at Parkhead, with Andy Halliday receiving his marching orders after full time.

Scott Brown was at the centre of the action once again, clashing with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos early in the first half, with the Colombian lashing out to earn himself his fifth red card of the season.

The 10 men of Rangers did not let their heads drop, and fought back from 1-0 down to level things up through Ryan Kent.

Ryan Kent and Scott Brown during Celtic's win over Rangers

Kent then escaped another dismissal when appearing to raise his hands at Brown before - after Celtic had sealed all three points through James Forrest and the referee had blown for full time - Brown then clashed with Halliday, who reacted furiously to what Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said was Brown "celebrating in front of Rangers' travelling fans."

Chaos ensued, with Halliday receiving a second yellow as a result, with players from all angles getting involved.

Hit the video above to see the fracas unfold