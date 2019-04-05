Dominic Calvert-Lewin: I want to be Everton's main man

1:12 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says confidence is one of the reasons he has not scored more goals Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says confidence is one of the reasons he has not scored more goals

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he holds a personal ambition to become "the main man" at Everton ahead of their Super Sunday clash against Arsenal.

Everton host Arsenal on Super Sunday knowing a seventh-place finish is still in their grasp with six games left of the league season, which would secure the Merseyside club Europa League football if Manchester City win the FA Cup.

And Calvert-Lewin, who has scored in two of the last five Premier League matches he has started in, hopes he can become the striker that the team is built around in the long term.

"My target from a young boy is to try and reach as far as possible and achieve as much as I possibly can," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

"Goals are going to get me to where I want to be and I want to score goals for Everton at the moment, so my goal now is to get Everton as high up as possible and to be the main man here.

"Hopefully everyone at the club, and the fans aspiring to a club this size know that we should be higher up the table and I think it's coming. It's a slow process and it's coming but I want to be a part of that."

Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season, but the 22-year-old believes his self-belief is what can help him reach a level that makes him more prolific.

He added: "It's been my most consistent run and it couldn't have really come at a better time.

"It is my time to show what I'm capable of. I've set the bar pretty well in the last five games that I've played in.

"It's an audition in the Premier League at a club like Everton. They are always going to be linked with one of the top strikers in the summer so you have to get better.

Calvert-Lewin is hoping to make Everton's centre-forward spot his own

"Every season you have to get better. It's how you can deal with that even when perhaps my performances haven't shown my full capability.

"I've never stopped believing that I can be that man and as long as I can maintain that belief and back myself I'm confident I can be that."