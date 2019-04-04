Tim Cahill joins Renault Super Sunday on Sky Sports this weekend
Last Updated: 04/04/19 10:58am
Former Everton and Millwall midfielder Tim Cahill will join the Renault Super Sunday panel on Sky Sports this weekend with another bumper round of football.
The 39-year-old announced his retirement from football last week after a stellar career where he made 226 appearances for Everton, scoring 56 goals, and 227 games for Millwall over two spells, netting 52 times.
He also earned 108 caps for Australia and was the first player to score at a World Cup for his country, netting 50 times over 14 years.
Cahill will be joining Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott for Everton's game against Arsenal, live on Renault Super Sunday from 1.30pm with kick off at 2.05pm.
Live football on Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday from 7pm; kick-off 8pm
So'ton vs Liverpool
April 5, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
With The Run In well under way, Liverpool could go back to the top of the Premier League with a win against Southampton on Friday Night Football. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently a point behind Manchester City - who are in FA Cup semi-final action this weekend - and they are not the only side in need of points. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints are five points clear of the relegation places but are level on points with Burnley and Brighton.
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday from 1.30pm; kick-off at 2.05pm
Everton vs Arsenal
April 7, 2019, 1:30pm
Live on
The race for the top four is also heating up as Arsenal travel to Everton on Renault Super Sunday. They could leapfrog their local rivals, Tottenham, into third with just a point currently separating the sides, with Chelsea and Manchester United also hot on their heels. Everton are destined for a mid-table finish and will be looking to extend their current winning streak in the Premier League to three games.
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Monday from 7pm; kick-off 8pm
Chelsea vs West Ham
April 8, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The Premier League table will look different by the time Monday Night Football rolls around, but Chelsea will still be aiming for crucial points when they host London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville will also be on hand to analyse the weekend's Premier League action.
Live football on Sky Sports Football
- Norwich vs QPR - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday from 12pm; kick-off at 12.30pm
- DC United vs LAFC - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix, Saturday, 8pm
- Motherwell vs Rangers - Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday from 12pm; kick-off at 12.30pm
- FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC - Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 8pm
Sky Sports football shows
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday 10am
Soccer AM
April 6, 2019, 10:00am
Live on
Join Jimmy, Lloyd, Fenners and Tubes for a morning warm-up to get you in the mood for a big weekend of football.
Sky Sports News, Saturday 12pm
Gillette Soccer Saturday
April 6, 2019, 12:00pm
Live on
Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed schedule, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 10.30am
The Sunday Supplement
April 7, 2019, 10:30am
Live on
Host Neil Ashton is joined by Andy Dunn (Daily Mirror), Ian Ladyman (Daily Mail), Mike McGrath (The Sun) to discuss the weekend's big news.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 12pm
Goals on Sunday
April 7, 2019, 12:00pm
Live on
Line up TBC