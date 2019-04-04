Norwich vs QPR preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Championship leaders Norwich will chase an eighth straight win when managerless QPR head to Carrow Road for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for the seventh successive game ahead of the 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough. Mario Vrancic is pressing for a recall having come off the bench last weekend, while fellow midfielder Moritz Leitner is another option should Farke opt to freshen things up.

Louis Thompson has now recovered from a knee problem so the midfielder could be drafted back into the squad. Forward Carlton Morris (ankle) continues his recovery.

QPR sacked manager Steve McClaren on Monday following an extended poor run of results which saw the west London club left only eight points clear of the relegation zone. John Eustace will be in charge this weekend having taken over first-team affairs on an interim basis.

Eustace reported only a couple of minor knocks in the squad but otherwise has no major fresh injury concerns. Defender Angel Rangel made his first appearance since early December following a thigh injury in last weekend's 2-1 home defeat by Bolton, and should be in contention again.

Opta stats

Norwich have lost just one of their last 15 league matches at Carrow Road against QPR (W11 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat in September 2008.

QPR have failed to score in seven of their last 12 league matches against Norwich (W2 D3 L7).

Norwich have won their last seven league matches, their best run since January 2010 in League One under Paul Lambert (eight in a row); it's their best run at this level since May 2004 (seven wins), when they won the second tier under Nigel Worthington.

QPR won their final away match of 2018 at Nottingham Forest - they've won none of their eight away from home in all competitions in 2019 (W0 D3 L5).

With seven games remaining last season, Norwich City had 52 points in the Championship - 29 fewer than they have this season (81 points).

QPR have won one of their last 19 away league matches played in April (W1 D4 L14), a 2-1 victory at West Brom in April 2015.

Prutton's prediction

It is hard to see anyone stopping Norwich from going on to seal promotion now, with seven points between themselves and Sheffield United in third heading into the weekend.

QPR have had a disastrous 2019 and that is why patience ran out with Steve McClaren. Even with a different man in the dugout it is hard to make any kind of a case for them at Carrow Road. Home win.

David Prutton predicts: 3-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)