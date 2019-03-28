Tim Cahill thankful for 'great career' after Millwall and Everton legend announces retirement

Tim Cahill waves to fans after his retirement from international football

Former Millwall and Everton midfielder Tim Cahill is planning to retire at the end of the month.

The 39-year-old is Australia's all-time top goalscorer but retired from the international game after the 2018 World Cup.

Cahill has been something of a globetrotter since very successful stints with Millwall and Everton earlier in his career - registering over 200 appearances and 50 goals for both clubs.

After spells in the USA, China and Australia - as well as a brief return to Millwall - he is now with Indian Super League side Jamshedpur, but his contract expires at the end of the month.

Asked if he would continue playing when the deal runs out, Cahill told Optus Sport: "No, I'm an old man now in football years.

Tim Cahill celebrates after scoring for Everton against Liverpool at Goodison Park in October 2010

"I'd love to keep playing, you know, 39, had a great stint for six months in India.

"But I'm interested in TV, going to start my A Licence, and spending quality time with my family and chilling out for a bit.

"It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I'm really thankful.

"I'm someone that massively respects the game and I'll take my time to learn more.

"Coaching is something that's definitely going to be on the horizon."