Chelsea passing on plastic in initiative with Premier League and Sky Ocean Rescue

Chelsea are to trial reusable cups at home games for the rest of the season

Chelsea are joining forces with the Premier League and Sky Ocean Rescue by passing on plastic at Stamford Bridge.

The club will trial an initiative designed to reduce plastic waste starting at Monday's Premier League match with West Ham, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Reusable cups will be made available to fans for the majority of draught drinks purchased at the ground for the rest of the season.

After the use of the cups before the game or at half-time fans will be able to dispose of them in any of the 54 designated drop-off points around the stadium concourse areas or return them to any bar.

Fans have been asked not to throw away the cups in general waste bins.

The cups will be collected, washed and reused on another day to help the club reduce the disposal of single-use plastic within the stadium.

The trial is part of a bigger initiative to reduce plastic waste, in conjunction with the Premier League and the Sky Ocean Rescue project, inspiring fans to #passonplastic and reduce usage in everyday life.

Other London clubs including Arsenal, Fulham, and West Ham have also replicated the trial.