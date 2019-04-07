MLS round-up: Nani double rescues Orlando, Rooney off in DC United defeat

1:23 Nani scored twice as Orlando City came from behind to beat Colorado Rapids 4-3 on Saturday night Nani scored twice as Orlando City came from behind to beat Colorado Rapids 4-3 on Saturday night

Nani struck his first MLS goals as Orlando City sealed a dramatic 4-3 win over Western Conference opponents Colorado Rapids.

It was a first home win of the season for Orlando, but former Norwich and Middlesbrough striker Kei Kamara handed the visitors a ninth-minute lead, pushing himself up to fifth on the all-time list of MLS goalscorers.

Nani, the ex-Manchester United winger who joined from Sporting CP in February, levelled when he headed home at the far post before Tesho Akindele put Orlando in front.

But Colorado scored twice in the space of 10 minutes through Nicolas Mezquida and Cole Bassett to leave the hosts staring at a second straight defeat.

Substitute Chris Mueller restored parity, however, with nine minutes remaining before Nani struck the winner from the penalty spot in the final minute of normal time as Orlando moved up to fifth.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore was among the scorers as Toronto drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire.

Altidore opened the scoring with his third goal of the season as he met Alejandro Pozuelo's cross to head home, before CJ Sapong levelled for Chicago just before the break.

Nemanja Nikolic completed the turnaround after 62 minutes, but Toronto battled back with 12 minutes remaining through Jonathan Osorio.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney was sent off as DC United lost 4-0 at home to Los Angeles at Audi Field.

The visitors were awarded a controversial early penalty despite replays showing Jordan Harvey's cross hit Leonardo Jara in the face - not his hand - but Carlos Vela missed the ensuing spot-kick.

Vela did put Los Angeles ahead three minutes later with a fine curled finish from the edge of the box, however, and DC were two goals behind when Vela provided the cross for Diego Rossi to strike from close range.

Rossi notched his second shortly after the half-hour mark, before Rooney was dismissed just seven minutes into the second half for a lunge on Rossi that was upgraded to a red upon review by referee Robert Sibiga.

Rossi was able to continue and he completed his hat-trick to cap a thumping away win that keeps them top of the Western Conference.

New York City remain without a win this season after drawing 0-0 with Montreal at Yankee Stadium.

Full results

Seattle Sounders 1-0 Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Portland Timbers

Columbus Crew 1-0 New England Revolution

Orlando City 4-3 Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union 2-1 FC Dallas

New York Red Bulls 1-2 Minnesota United

DC United 0-4 Los Angeles

Toronto FC 2-2 Chicago Fire

New York City 0-0 Montreal Impact