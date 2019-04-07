Philippe Coutinho rules out Premier League return and insists he is happy at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho cost Barcelona £146m when signing from Liverpool 15 months ago

Philippe Coutinho has ruled out returning to the Premier League this summer, insisting he is happy to remain at Barcelona.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot since moving to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January 2018.

Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 games for Liverpool

Reports have suggested he could cut short his time in Spain and return to England, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea said to be interested.

However, Coutinho has given those stories short shrift, telling the Sunday Mirror: "My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans.

"This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

"But I'm happy. I wanted to play in Spain and I'm at the best club in Spain."

Coutinho has started 19 of Barca's 31 La Liga matches this season, and was in the line-up for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid that leaves them 11 points clear at the top of the league with seven games remaining.