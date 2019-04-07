Northamptons racism allegation to be investigated by police

Northampton were in Nottingham to take on Notts County in their League Two fixture, which finished 2-2

Northamptonshire Police are to investigate after several Northampton players were allegedly racially abused outside their team hotel on Saturday.

The Cobblers squad were on their regular pre-match walk from the Village Hotel in Nottingham ahead of their game at Notts County when a man is accused of racially abusing a number of their players.

Northamptonshire Police say they will liaise with their colleagues in Nottinghamshire. Northampton Town released a statement saying: "Northampton confirm that a number of the first team squad were racially abused ahead of Saturday's game at Notts County.

"The incident occurred in Nottingham as the squad went on their normal pre-match walk from the team hotel before the game.

"We would like to highly commend our players for the professional manner in which they handled the situation and as a club we stand together in condemning such actions.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and have asked anyone with any information about the incident, or possible witnesses, to contact the club."

Midfielder Timi Elsnik wrote on social media: "Went for a pre-match walk with the team in Nottingham and this young man outside the hotel started racially abusing some of our lads."

"The most disgusting thing I've seen and heard. He's done it in front of his girl as well with no shame so he must do it all the time. Absolute idiot."

Defender David Buchanan added: "Today I witnessed racial abuse to some of our players in the Village Hotel in Nottingham. Can't believe we still have scum like this in 2019. Credit to our boys who handled it impeccably."