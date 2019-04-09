Gonzalo Higuain hopes Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea despite Real Madrid links

Gonzalo Higuain hopes Eden Hazard will remain at Stamford Bridge

Gonzalo Higuain hopes Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea, but admits it will be difficult to keep him if he wants to leave.

Hazard shone with both goals in Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday to send them third in the Premier League, hours after it was reported by Sky Sports News that Real Madrid were increasingly confident of signing him in the summer.

The Belgian has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, including four in his last five games in the league, and Higuain believes it will be tough to keep him at the club if he wants to move to Madrid.

Highlights from Chelsea's win over West Ham in the Premier League

"What can I tell you? Those are things that involve the club executives and the desire of the player," Higuain told ESPN. "When a player has a desire, it is difficult to change his mind."

Hazard's first goal on Monday night was a goal-of-the-season contender, picking the ball up from deep before taking on three West Ham players and finishing superbly.

Take a look at Eden Hazard's stunning solo goal from Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League

He has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, and Higuain admits that although he is powerless to the situation, he hopes his Chelsea team-mate will remain in West London.

"He is one of the best [in the world]," Higuain added. "It is obvious that, when he is at this level, he gives you points, he gives you goals and the truth is that it is a great asset to have him with us.

"Here what matters is Eden's decision and the decision of the board. I cannot do anything. He has not asked me [about life in Madrid] but if it's what makes him happy, I wish him the best. I hope he can stay."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sports after the West Ham match that the £100m price tag touted for Hazard is too cheap, but says he cannot keep him at Chelsea if the 28-year-old decides it is time to move on.