Notts County given until June 5 to complete sale

Notts County given time to settle tax bill

Notts County have been given time to complete the sale of the club after a winding-up petition was adjourned by the High Court until June 5.

Owner Alan Hardy announced last week he was close to a deal with a "very credible party" to sell the club, who owe HM Revenue and Customs £200,000 in unpaid taxes.

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Notts County and Northampton Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Notts County and Northampton

"We have been given until June 5 to settle our debt to HMRC," the club said on Twitter.

"At a High Court hearing (on Wednesday), the judge adjourned the case in order to allow sufficient time for the takeover of the club to be completed."

Alan Hardy has owned Notts County for two years

Hardy saved County from possible extinction in January 2017 when he bought out predecessor Ray Trew, but put the club up for sale in January this year.

His company Paragon Interiors went into administration, but he confirmed last week he hoped prospective new owners would be able to take the club forward after completing due diligence.

Hardy said last week he expected the outstanding HMRC debt to be paid in full by early May.

County are bottom of the table, two points from safety, but remain hopeful of retaining Football League status after losing only one of their last five matches.