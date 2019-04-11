Florent Malouda tweets surprise after FC Zurich announce his departure

Florent Malouda expressed his surprise at FC Zurich's tweet

Florent Malouda has tweeted his surprise in response to an official post from FC Zurich announcing that his contract had been terminated by mutual agreement.

The Swiss side announced that the former Chelsea player was joining their coaching staff in February.

However, in a statement released on social media on Thursday, the club said: "FC Zurich and Florent Malouda have decided by mutual agreement to end the recently started cooperation.

"It turns out that the various projects in which Florent Malouda remains involved are not compatible with the tasks planned by the FCZ. We wish Florent Malouda good luck and success on his future career path."

Malouda replied directly to the club's tweet on Twitter by saying: "really I didn't know that..??"

Malouda won the Champions League at Chelsea

The 38-year-old won the Premier League, three FA Cups, and a Champions League title during his time at Stamford Bridge.