Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Month for March

Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during the Reds' 2-1 victory against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp has been awarded Premier League Manager of the Month after league leaders Liverpool accumulated ten points from a possible 12 in March.

The Reds boss led his Premier League title-challengers to three consecutive wins against Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham after a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier in the month.

Klopp's side scored eight goals in four games, in a month which also saw a 3-1 triumph over Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League Last 16.

His title rival at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, was also up for the monthly award, along with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brendan Rodgers and Marco Silva.

Klopp previously won the award in December.

Klopp celebrates with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Klopp's side face another crucial test in the race for the title when they come up against Chelsea at Anfield on Super Sunday, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4:30pm.

Anthony Knockaert celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace

The league leaders will take confidence going into the clash, after goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino gave them a 2-0 victory against Porto in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Brighton's Anthony Knockaert has won the goal of the month award for his curling effort against Crystal Palace on March 9.