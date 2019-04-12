Liverpool v Chelsea: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Play Sky Sports Six-a-Side for the chance to win EFL tickets!

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Chelsea travel to Liverpool to try and cause an upset in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp's team have won their last four Premier League matches and are unbeaten in 12 as they continue to occupy top spot, two points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Maurizio Sarri has seen his side win three consecutive games without conceding in their last two. This has propelled Chelsea up to third, yet the sides below all have a game in hand, meaning they must continue to pick up their points to earn a Champions League place.

These four players have the capacity to post a hefty points haul from this blockbuster fixture. Take a look at the contenders and select your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team…

Mohamed Salah

Salah finally broke his Premier League goal drought by finding the net for the first time in seven matches as Jurgen Klopp's side won at Southampton. He is only one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot.

Salah returned to the scoresheet against Southampton

His goal haul, combined with the 58 chances he has made for his Liverpool colleagues, have accounted for 1036 of his 1537 seasonal tally, which works out at 67.4 per cent.

Salah has been selected by 31.6 per cent (only bettered by Hazard) of Six-a-Side players, who will be hoping the Egyptian can find the net for a second time in as many games.

Sadio Mane

Mane has returned his best goal tally in a single campaign by some distance already, netting 17 times in his 30 starts for Liverpool, accumulating 595 of his 1473 points.

The Senegalese international has created six chances in his last four Premier League games, while he has hit five goals in his last six and has been arguably Liverpool's form player as of late.

Sky Sports Six-a-Side players can recognise this too, with 26 per cent of those recruiting the services of Mane - he has struck twice in his last five matches against teams from the 'big six'.

Mane has the third highest selection percentage of the Elite Players

Eden Hazard

Hazard produced two stunning goals to single-handedly see off West Ham, scoring his 15th and 16th goals of the season in the process. He is only second to Virgil van Dijk in Sky Sports Six-a-Side points this campaign.

Virgil van Dijk will have an in-form Eden Hazard to contend with on Sunday

The Belgian has earned 581 of his 2119 points from creating 87 chances for Chelsea teammates this term - only second to James Maddison - although he tops the charts for fouls won, drawing in 95 in total thus far.

In his last five Premier League games, Hazard brags 413 Six-a-Side points, which averages out at 82.6 per match, more so than his 66.22 average of this year. He racked up 136 against West Ham alone on Monday Night Football.

N'Golo Kante

Kante provides the unique of Elite Player choice as he has posted 828.5 Six-a-Side points, 57 per cent of his 1454.5 for the campaign.

That being said, the World Cup winner has chipped in with three goals and has created 41 chances for Maurizio Sarri's team, adding 392 points to that total.

Kante will be pivotal in preventing Liverpool's route to their front three

Only a mere 1.6 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players are backing Kante to have a big influence on the game at Anfield, and potentially put a dent in Liverpool's title challenge.