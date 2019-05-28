England U20 squad named for Toulon Tournament

Simpson says there is a "real mix of ages" in his squad

Paul Simpson has named the England U20 squad that will try to win the Toulon Tournament for the fourth year in a row.

Simpson has named a group with plenty of experience for the trip to Provence, including players who have featured throughout the campaign and a first England call-up for Derby County defender Jayden Bogle.

There's also a return to the international fold for Bogle's club-mate Max Lowe who last featured for the U20s back in 2017.

Meanwhile Chelsea have four players in the squad; Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher - more than any other club.

The Young Lions kick-off their defence of the title in Aubagne on Saturday June 1 (2pm BST KO) against Japan. They then face Portugal on Tuesday June 4 (6pm BST KO) in Salon before Chile are the opponents in Fos-sur-Mer on Friday June 8 (7pm BST KO).

England U20 won the World Cup in 2017

Simpson said: "I'm really pleased with the squad we've got for the tournament. It's a new group, a real mix of ages and an opportunity for some of those who haven't been as involved this season to play international football.

"It's also a great chance for players to experience high-level tournament football, going through the processes of preparation, playing, recovering and then getting ready for the next game.

"This tournament is very prestigious and one that England have done very well in in the past and our group will be looking to emulate what's gone before us.

"We're expecting every game to be tough and we know a number of the teams are coming with their Olympic preparation squads but these are the sorts of challenging opposition that we want our players to be facing for their development.

McNeil is one of the more senior players included in the squad

"In our group we're playing very different types of opposition. Japan's energy and technical ability will be a real test, Portugal are always a strong nation throughout the age groups and play very similarly tactically, while Chile will give us a chance to play a South American team which we don't get to do often.

"It's a challenge that we're really looking forward to and we'll be confident going into the games looking to get through to the semi-finals."

Full 21-man England U20 squad for Toulon

Goalkeepers

Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Nathan Trott (West Ham United)

Defenders

Jayden Bogle (Derby County), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Max Lowe (Derby County), Tom Pearce (Leeds United), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Easah Suliman (Aston Villa)

Midfielders

Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Josh Sims (Southampton), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Attackers

Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion), Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Danny Loader (Reading), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough)