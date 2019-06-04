England: How Gareth Southgate has improved the Three Lions after their World Cup semi-final

One-year on from their World Cup semi-final, will England win the first-ever Nations League?

From formation changes to ushering in the next generation, we look at how Gareth Southgate has helped his World Cup semi-finalists kick on again...

Almost a year on from England's remarkable run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, they are preparing for the Nations League finals as arguably an even stronger side than they were in Russia.

Gareth Southgate has continued to evolve the national team since the World Cup and, after memorable wins over Spain and Croatia, England are two games away from getting their hands on some silverware.

But how have England progressed since last summer and in which areas has Southgate taken the Three Lions forwards? We take a look…

Formation change

Southgate's switch to a back-three prior to the World Cup was seen as a masterstroke. It gave the team extra solidity in defence, encouraged the wing-backs to attack and allowed England to build their play from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

But the drawback, with creative central midfielders in short supply, was a lack of penetration at the other end of the field and a reliance on set-pieces for goals. England's success from corners and free-kicks at Russia became a trademark strength - but Southgate knew his team would have to evolve to become a consistent force among the elite sides.

Eric Dier set the tone for England's win in Spain with a fierce challenge on Sergio Ramos early on

Boldly, he dispensed with his World Cup formation just two games after last summer's showpiece, adopting a 4-3-3 for the 0-0 draw away to Croatia in October. Some woeful finishing denied England a winning start with the new system but the set-up offered the team greater attacking impetus - as their first-half destruction of Spain just three days later showed.

With Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford or pacey young breakthrough stars such as Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi flanking Harry Kane up top, and with Dele Alli and Ross Barkley probing ahead of an anchor in midfield, England have become a real danger in attack. The 5-0 and 5-1 hammerings of Czech Republic and Montenegro in European Championship qualifiers in March were evidence of that.

1:26 Rob Dorsett explains why Gareth Southgate will be concerned about the fitness of some members of his England squad for the Nations League finals in June. Rob Dorsett explains why Gareth Southgate will be concerned about the fitness of some members of his England squad for the Nations League finals in June.

England are expected to take that positive approach into their Nations League semi-final with the Netherlands in what should be a hugely entertaining encounter between two sides eager to play on the front foot.

Ushering in the next generation

Southgate's background as England U21 manager has seen him trust plenty of his former youth team players while in charge of the senior group and he has continued to put his faith in England's next generation since the World Cup.

Southgate has successfully integrated Jadon Sancho into his senior side

While there was plenty of controversy about Wayne Rooney's inclusion for a farewell appearance against USA in November (Southgate insisted it was right to pay tribute to the country's record goal-scorer) young players have been grabbing the headlines and forming the core of the national team.

Remarkably 10 of the 11 starters in that 3-2 win away to Spain were aged 25 or under, while the likes of Hudson-Odoi (aged 18), Sancho (19), Trent Alexander-Arnold (20), Declan Rice (20), Marcus Rashford (21) and Joe Gomez (22) look set to be key figures during Southgate's reign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first international goal during England's 3-0 win over USA

Excitingly, there are more talented youngsters primed to make the step up after this summer's U21 Euros, while more experienced names such as Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Jamie Vardy, who were all in Russia, have moved on or been moved on.

Southgate has also shown his steelier side with some selections. Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has not been considered due to his perceived passing ability, his club-mate Luke Shaw has been overlooked for the Nations League finals despite picking up the player of the year prize at Old Trafford, while Kieran Trippier, free-kick hero of the World Cup semi-final, has been dropped on form.

Delivering wins against the big teams

Tunisia, Panama and Sweden. Those were the only three sides England beat in normal time at the 2018 World Cup and, while the penalty shoot-out triumph over Colombia will be recalled and revisited for years to come, Southgate was adamant that his side would have to learn how to overcome the likes of Belgium and Croatia when it mattered most if they were to improve.

England's FIFA World Ranking since Gareth Southgate took charge in October 2016

Defeat to Spain in their first outing after the World Cup in September underlined the point and served as a reality check - even if Danny Welbeck was unfortunate to see a last-gasp equaliser ruled out. The glut of missed chances in a 0-0 draw away to Croatia had a familiar feel.

Harry Kane sent England to the Nations League finals with his late winner against Croatia

But England emphatically addressed the issue in the return fixture with Spain in October. Sterling, ending a three-year wait to score on the international stage, struck twice, either side of a Rashford finish to send England racing into a 3-0 half-time lead. It was a stunning 45-minute exhibition from England of clinical, high-speed counter-attacks, intense pressing and precision passing in Seville.

England handed Spain their first competitive home defeat in 15 years

Spain improved after the break but England held on for a 3-2 win - the first time the hosts had been beaten on home turf in a competitive game in 15 years. It was some statement. Another landmark win followed in November, when England came from behind at Wembley to beat Croatia 2-1 and clinch a place in the Nations League finals.

That win was a small measure of revenge for the World Cup defeat but, more importantly, a ringing endorsement for Southgate's evolving approach, insistence on improvement and trust in England's talented young players to deliver on the big stage. They look well prepared to make the next step in Portugal.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.