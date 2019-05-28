Southampton willing to let Sam Gallagher leave the club this summer

Southampton are willing to let Sam Gallagher leave the club

Southampton are willing to let striker Sam Gallagher leave the club this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Gallagher, who has two years remaining on his current contract, featured only six times for the Saints last season.

The 23-year-old is understood to have already attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

Gallagher has previously spent time on loan at MK Dons, Blackburn and Birmingham.

Sam Gallagher is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs

His spell on loan at Blackburn saw him produce the best goalscoring return of his career so far, netting 12 in 47 appearances while being deployed mainly in a wide role.

Gallagher previously represented Scotland at U19 level before switching his allegiances to England and then featured for the Three Lions at U19 and U20 level.