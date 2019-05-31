Christian Eriksen admits Tottenham have been lucky to reach Champions League final

Christian Eriksen is part of the Tottenham squad for their first ever Champions League final on Saturday

Christian Eriksen has admitted Tottenham have been lucky to reach their first ever Champions League final this season.

Spurs have been within 10 minutes of being knocked out of the competition on five separate occasions this season, but take on Liverpool for the trophy in Madrid on Saturday.

Their passage through the previous two rounds has been particularly dramatic; Raheem Sterling's winning stoppage-time goal for Manchester City in the quarter-final was ruled out by VAR, while Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick in the semi-final second leg against Ajax rescued Spurs from 3-0 down on aggregate.

Reflecting on Spurs' passage to the final, Eriksen said: "I don't know if it's destiny. I think at the moment we've just been lucky.

"First of all, with the City game, with Sterling, I thought we were out. Gone. Then Ajax was a bit different because it was during the game. There was no waiting or standing around. It was just Lucas pops up at the right time.

"It was nerve-wracking and it was dramatic. We're just happy we were on the right side."

Raheem Sterling thought he had secured a dramatic win for Manchester City against Tottenham in the quarter-final, but VAR ruled it out

Eriksen's 80th-minute winner against Inter Milan saved Spurs from a group-stage exit in November, but he was responsible for gifting the ball to City, allowing Sterling to score what he thought was a dramatic winner in the quarter-final.

"It was weird. I passed the ball away and they went through and ended up scoring. It would have been a disaster," explained Eriksen.

"For a few minutes, it was about trying to get back in the game because there was still a few minutes to go.

"In the end, it was lucky they changed it and it fell our way because it would have been very, very painful."

