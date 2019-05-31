Schalke lead the way ahead of Burnley and Crystal Palace for Everton's Jonjoe Kenny

Jonjoe Kenny could be on the move

Schalke are leading a number of clubs who want to sign Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny on loan this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

However, they face competition from Premier League sides Burnley and Crystal Palace , with Everton open to letting the 22-year-old leave for more first-team experience.

Kenny made just nine appearances in the Premier League last season, deputising for first-choice Seamus Coleman.

The Merseysiders may yet go into the market for another right-back too this summer, to add better competition for the 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Palace are also in the market for a new right-back and are keen on Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne, along with Bournemouth and West Ham.

Burnley have wanted a new right-back since January and were interested in Derby's Jayden Bogle, who has now emerged as a target for Brighton under their new boss Graham Potter.