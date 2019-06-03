Kieran Trippier wants to stay in England amid Napoli transfer talk

Kieran Trippier plans to sit down with Mauricio Pochettino to discuss his future

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier says he wants to stay in England after Napoli admitted interest.

With Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino ready to embark on a "painful" rebuild of his squad this summer, Trippier is aware he is one of the players who has been heavily linked with a move away.

"I don't know," he said when asked about his future. "I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody's got a decision to make, no matter what.

"Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I'll enjoy my summer, come back in preseason and that's when I'll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

"I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 per cent every game, win lose or draw. So we'll see what happens in preseason."

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted the club are "evaluating" Trippier as a potential signing but the former Burnley defender is keen to remain in the Premier League.

"I want to stay in England. But what can you do?" he added. "I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly.

Kieran Trippier has struggled to hit the heights of last season under Mauricio Pochettino

"I give everything for this club - training sessions, games - so we'll see what happens in preseason."

The 28-year-old, who was a key player for England at last summer's World Cup, has struggled to produce his best form this season, despite being part of a Spurs side that progressed to the Champions League final.

Trippier was omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad for this week's Nations League finals and he admits his performances have "not been good at all".