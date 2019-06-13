Arsenal fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Arsenal will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign live on Sky Sports when they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle on August 11 for a 2pm kick off.

Unai Emery's side then host Burnley the following weekend before their first clash with a top-six rival as they travel to Anfield to play European champions Liverpool on August 24.

The first north London derby of the season is scheduled for August 31 when Tottenham visit the Emirates with the return match - the Gunners' first visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - scheduled for April 25.

Arsenal host Manchester United on New Year's Day at the end of a festive programme which sees them travel to Bournemouth (Boxing Day) and host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on December 28.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

The final away game of the season is scheduled for May 9 when the Gunners visit Aston Villa before they conclude the season at the Emirates Stadium against Watford on May 17.

August

11: Newcastle United (a) - 2pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Burnley (h)

24: Liverpool (a)

31: Tottenham (h)

September

14: Watford (a)

21: Aston Villa (h)

28: Manchester United (a)

October

5: Bournemouth (h)

19: Sheffield United (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

November

2: Wolves (h)

9: Leicester City (a)

23: Southampton (h)

30: Norwich City (a)

December

3: Brighton (h)

7: West Ham (a)

14: Manchester City (h)

21: Everton (a)

26: Bournemouth (a)

28: Chelsea (h)

January

1: Manchester United (h)

11: Crystal Palace (a)

18: Sheffield United (h)

22: Chelsea (a)

February

1: Burnley (a)

8: Newcastle (h)

22: Everton (h)

29: Manchester City (a)

March

7: West Ham (h)

14: Brighton (a)

21: Southampton (a)

April

4: Norwich City (h)

11: Wolves (a)

18: Leicester City (h)

25: Tottenham (a)

May

2: Liverpool (h)

9: Aston Villa (a)

17: Watford (h)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday, August 9 and will conclude on Sunday, May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here