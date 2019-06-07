European 2020 Qualifiers: France, Italy and Germany aim to stay perfect

Will Paul Pogba lead France to victory over Turkey?

France face a tricky trip to Turkey in European 2020 Qualifying on Sky Sports on Saturday while Germany, Italy and Belgium are also in action.

World Cup champions France are top of Group H alongside Turkey, who have won their last four matches in a row under returning head coach Senol Gunes. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are also in action.

We look at what's in store around Europe on Saturday…

Will rejuvenated Turkey shock France?

After a bright start to the 21st century, Turkey have been in a slump.

They haven't qualified for a World Cup since finishing third in 2002 and have only appeared at one European Championship since making the semi-finals in 2008.

They were also relegated from League B of the Nations League last year after losing three of four matches.

2:52 Highlights of the international friendly between France and Bolivia from La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Highlights of the international friendly between France and Bolivia from La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau

That failure saw Mircea Lucescu sacked and former goalkeeper Gunes return as head coach, 15 years after he was last in the role and took the team to the World Cup semi-finals.

Under Gunes, Turkey have won four games from four, including their opening two European Qualifiers against Albania and Moldova.

Their last victory was a 2-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan on June 2, after which Gunes acknowledged that his players need to raise their game to challenge France.

Senol Gunes has taken over for a second spell as Turkey head coach

"This game structure and tempo will not be enough against France," he said. "The players know it, and I know it, hence we will play differently. Against a much better team, we should be able play both the defensive and offensive sides of the game."

France coach Didier Deschamps hopes to have Kylian Mbappe available after he was taken off with an ankle injury during a 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia.

However, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will not feature due to a knee injury.

Italy on the attack again

Like Turkey, Italy are also enjoying something of a revival.

Roberto Mancini's side top Group J after beating Finland 2-0 and Liechtenstein 6-0 in their opening games.

They will be looking for a third straight win on Saturday against second-placed Greece, and Mancini is set to stick to his style of attacking football.

Roberto Mancini wants Italy to play on the front foot

In training this week, Mancini adopted an exciting line-up with Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne flanking Serie A's top scorer Fabio Quagliarella, just ahead of Federico Bernardeschi.

Mancini tested several options for the trident attack in a friendly against the Bologna youth team on Tuesday and Italy won 17-0, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

"If we play attacking football that is entertaining and gratifying, then results are possible," Mancini said. "We are Italy, we can be like France and Spain in opening up a new era. It's a good moment in our football."

Belgium and Germany aim to stay perfect

Belgium are three points clear at the top of Group I after beating Russia 3-1 in March.

They are unlikely to face serious trouble against Kazakhstan, with Eden Hazard likely to feature after closing on a move to Real Madrid.

Germany are aiming to bounce back after a dismal 2018 that saw them exit the World Cup at the group stage and suffer Nations League relegation.

1:21 With Germany's Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season With Germany's Leroy Sane linked with a move to Bayern Munich, we take a look at some of his best Premier League goals from the 2018/19 season

They made a winning start in Group C and have the chance to improve their record as they face Belarus and Estonia over the next few days.

Head coach Joachim Low - who will not be involved this week due to injury - has tried to revitalise the team over the last year, with only three players remaining from their 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is one of those and he says the new faces in the squad need to make their mark.

"We hope to have a quick development as a team and in issues of leadership," he said. "The young players need to take responsibility. We have set targets for our next steps to make it happen as quickly as possible because we want to attack again next summer.

"So that we are in a good position and be competitive enough to win the title."

What else is happening?

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are also in action on Saturday.

Wales travel to Croatia in Group E (2pm) while Northern Ireland face Estonia (5pm) and Scotland host Cyprus (7.45pm).

